14 Eco-Friendly Menswear Brands You Should Know About

Sustainability has not, historically speaking, been fashion’s strong suit. The industry’s standard practices are notorious for their negative impact on the environment, from overproduction that sees around 70 percent of textiles wind up in landfills or flames to textile manufacturing that requires excessive amounts of water while yielding significant pollutants. While the blame is often placed on fast-fashion retailers (and they are certainly the biggest offenders) these are issues that even the biggest names in luxury have to reconcile. But, particularly as global warming becomes an unavoidable crisis, some brands are taking a different approach entirely.

That’s one of the reasons why Pitti Uomo—menswear’s most important trade show—is using its virtual format to highlight a new guard of designers for whom eco-consciousness is a guiding principle. The Sustainable Style is a series of videos on Pitti’s digital platform profiling 14 young brands taking a greener approach in everything from choosing buttons to packaging. The diverse, international group, curated by Italian fashion journalist Giorgia Cantarini, demonstrates the many guises that sustainable fashion can take. Here, meet a few of menswear’s up-and-coming eco-warriors.