Gap’s First Item From Its Yeezy Collaboration Is An Electric Blue Puffer Made of Recycled Nylon

After a year of anticipation, the first Yeezy Gap collection piece is finally here.

Gap unveiled the first product today from the collaborations on Instagram. The piece is a $200 blue puffy jacket made of recycled nylon, created in partnership with rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. The jacket is available in the U.S. only and is now available to preorder on Gap’s website, though it will not ship out until fall.

Floating image projections of the jacket will be on buildings in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The collaboration is expected to be lucrative and valued the deal at nearly $1 billion, according to reports. In a “private document” obtained by Bloomberg, investment banking firm UBS Group AG valued the Yeezy and Gap deal, which was announced last summer, as high as $970 million. It added that West’s sneaker and apparel business with both Adidas AG and Gap could be worth as much as $3.2 billion through $4.7 billion.

Last year, West revealed that he had inked a decade-long agreement to design and sell clothing for men, women and children under the Yeezy Gap label, though the arrangement does not include footwear. This partnership brings the company’s relationship full circle with West, who worked at one of the brand’s stores in Chicago as a teenager. The full collection will be released later this year.