Meet The LA Shoe Designer Who Uses Timepieces To Mark Milestones

I had a rough upbringing. My dad was always in and out of jail, dealing drugs, fighting on the streets. Many nights the police showed up to take him away in handcuffs. I went to 12 different schools from grades K through 12, and we lived in motels most of my youth, all seven of us—my mom, dad, four siblings and me, in one roach-infested room. My first bike was one my dad had stolen. He spent all our money on drugs, and we never owned anything nice.

When I was in junior high, my dad hustled in downtown LA, buying and selling clothes and jewelry, and I sometimes went along. On one of these trips, a man had some Seiko Diver’s watches for sale. I thought the Seiko was so beautiful—maybe it was how the shop owner explained to me that it was automatic and that it worked on movement. It blew my mind. I was a goner for watches from then on.

At that time, I attended a very good school. The kids were all wearing the [Casio] G-Shock. I had landed my first job, doing odd tasks for a couple who owned a house across the street from the motel we were living in. I made $1.50 an hour and was finally able to buy my own things. My first purchase was a pair of burgundy, high-top Chuck Taylors. My second was the $125 Seiko that had become my obsession.

When I wore the watch, it changed how the kids at school saw me. I wasn’t the kid who lived in a motel and wore fake branded sneakers. I had something legit and beautiful and cool. It gave me cred with the wealthy kids, but I was also charmed by the magic of the thing itself—all I had to do was wear it, and it would start working.