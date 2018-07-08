Giorgio Armani’s Summer Collection Delivers a Chic Warm-Weather Wardrobe

It is no secret that we are constantly out to perfect the art of sophisticated summer dressing: tracking down that sometimes elusive key to looking put together, no matter how unbearably high the temperatures rise. And it looks like we may have found it at Giorgio Armani—where it should come as as no surprise that the experts of elegance employed by the house have seemed to pull off the ideal summer look. Aptly dubbed the Summer Wardrobe, the collection encompasses everything you need to feel cool and polished on even the hottest days.

Whether you are in the Hamptons or on the Amalfi Coast, these lightweight cotton blazers and trousers, ultrafine jersey T-shirts, and sleek accessories will make you feel instantly at ease. Though simple at first glance, pieces like the Panama straw hat ($595), braided belt ($495), and leather penny loafer espadrilles ($725) shown here feature upgraded details like subtle navy crocodile-print leather accents—an Armani signature even in the designer’s more buttoned-up clothing and accessories. This sense of quiet luxury reigns supreme throughout the rest of the collection (with pieces available at both Giorgio Armani boutiques across the U.S. and online), like in the seemingly basic swim shorts embellished with the designer’s discreet branding and windbreakers and drawstring trousers made of water-repellent seersucker and water-repellant cashmere (which, when worn together, make for a thoughly upgraded tracksuit).

Done in a palette of crisp whites, muted creams, navys, and kahki, each piece has been designed to pair together effortlessly—making getting dressed on sweltering mornings or packing for that well-deserved summer getaway a breeze. Shilloettes are all relaxed: think just-roomy-enough trousers, slightly oversized jackets, and relaxed polos that are designed to keep you cool and comfortable without sacrificing an inch of style. And in true Armani form, the collection reads simultaneously timeless and current, fashion-forward and classic—exactly how you’d hope you’d look in summer-vacation photos when you flip through them decades from now.