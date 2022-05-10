Gucci and Adidas Just Unveiled Their Sporty Retro Collaboration

In February, Gucci’s fall 2022 fashion show sparked headlines by teasing an apparent collaboration with Adidas. And the hotly anticipated drop, which offers a refreshing take on sportswear, is set to arrive just in time for summer.

Launching June 7, the collection deftly places the logos and trademarks of the Italian fashion house and the German athletic giant across an assortment of vibrant clothing, shoes and accessories, all inspired by vintage sportswear. In it, you’ll find everything from tracksuits and tennis vests and spirited takes on both Adidas’s beloved Gazelle sneakers and Gucci’s iconic horsebit loafers, which all feature visual nods to both brands.

As the focal point of this retro-style collaboration, the tracksuits are available in a wide array of patterns and colors. There’s the traditional track jacket and pant combo, as well an option made with matching shorts, cut from both ’70s style graphic prints and a version of Gucci’s monogram canvas styled to include the Adidas trefoil. Meanwhile, Adidas’s iconic three-stripe design highlights the clothing and footwear alike, frequently intersecting with Gucci’s red-and-green grosgrain.

The drop also includes small and large duffle bags, decked out in both brand logos, in shades of red, yellow and black leather. The bags will also be available in house’s popular GG Supreme canvas. Sneaker lovers will no doubt delight in the bright array of Gazelle sneakers in leather and suede, as well as the funky terry-cloth slides.

Classic headbands, bucket hats and baseball caps round out the collection, along with a selection of umbrellas and a striking leather golf bag that’ll make a big statement out on the course.

The Adidas x Gucci collaboration will be available at select Gucci stores, dedicated pop-ups and on the retailer’s website from June 7. You’ll also find the pieces on the Adidas “confirmed” app. Take a closer look at the collection below.