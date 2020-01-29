Gucci Mans Up With a New Dedicated Men’s Boutique in Beverly Hills

It’s a Gucci man’s world—at least in Beverly Hills. On the heels of the fall 2020 men’s show, creative director Alessandro Michele has one more gift for those of us with a Y-chromosome. The fashion house will open a dedicated men’s boutique on Rodeo Drive.

The 3,500-square-foot store will be located next to the Italian luxury label’s current Beverly Hills flagship (pictured above), according to WWD. The new space will allow for a bigger men’s offering while also freeing up space in the existing store for women’s fashion, accessories and leather goods.

Of course, the space itself is quintessentially Gucci—a mashup of classic and contemporary design that pairs industrial steel accents and copper clothes racks with herringbone wood floors, vintage rugs and the label’s trademark plush velvet upholstery. Shoppers can peruse shoes, luggage, small leather goods, accessories, silks, jewelry, watches and eyewear. But the main attraction will no doubt be the men’s ready-to-wear garb.

“We believe it is the right moment to match the iconicity of Rodeo Drive with the presence of a Gucci men’s store to expand the brand experience and to align with our men’s growth ambitions,” president and chief executive officer of Gucci North America Susan Chokachi told WWD. “Alessandro has once again placed a spotlight on the men’s world and this new space reflects his vision.”

Michele made that vision pretty clear earlier this year when he returned to Milan Men’s Fashion Week to hold the first Gucci men’s show in years.

But guys aren’t the only muse for the new West Coast store. “The city of Los Angeles has always been a source of inspiration for Alessandro,” said Chokachi. Indeed, Gucci has recently ramped up investment in Rodeo Drive. Late last year, the fashion house announced it was planning to open a new dining spot on the famed shopping thoroughfare, which is slated to open in a few months.

Sounds like a trip to Beverly Hills is in order, gents.