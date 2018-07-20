Hermès’s Elegant New Las Vegas Boutique Hits the Jackpot

With its gleaming white travertine marble surfaces and soaring two-story windows, Hermès’s newest boutique, open today at the Shops at Crystals, is the antithesis of typical Las Vegas. There are no flashing screens and no loud music—the products that make up the French house’s sixteen métiers (ranging from fragrance to women’s wear and equestrian accessories) are left to speak for themselves. And at nearly three times bigger than the brand’s first boutique in the luxury shopping center, with the 13,000-square-foot store Hermès has played its cards right.

“This space used to be a dark, very Vegas club and restaurant,” laughs Hermès USA president and CEO Robert Chavez as he stands in the light-filled boutique, located at Crystal’s Cosmopolitan entrance. “But we saw the potential to turn it into a place where we can welcome top clients into the world of Hermès.” Now, the boutique designed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI, which has brought many of the house’s boutiques across the country to life, is a new type of high-roller haven.

Upstairs, one-of-a-kind pieces like sumptuous calf-leather boxing gloves designed specifically for the store (a nod to Sin City’s other famous pastime) are mixed in with the house’s other treasures. A selection of the brand’s elegant home wares, a first in Las Vegas, line one wall, while a rainbow-hued array of the brand’s handbags line the other. In the jewelry and watch salon, a sliding oak door opens to reveal the jackpot: a plush VIP room stocked with rare items, which, for now, include an electric-pink crocodile, white gold, and a diamond Birkin bag and pavé-diamond-covered collier de chien bracelet.

Back down the sweeping elliptical staircase is a selection of the brand’s men’s collection. There are plenty of buttery-soft leather jackets, lightweight blazers, and pool-ready slides perfect for keeping cool in the scorching desert heat. “Shoes do really well for us,” explains Chavez, nodding to a selection of boots, loafers, and sandals against the back wall. “Lots of clients ask to leave the boxes behind because they pick up so many . . . and because they don’t want their significant others knowing the full extent of the damage,” he continues with a smile. A selection of covetable small leather accessories (think playful dice key chains perfect for adding a splash of Vegas showmanship to more demure briefcases or backpacks) and ties lead back toward the front of the boutique, where silk scarves are hung high to let the sunlight pour through.

The boutique’s focus on customization draws on the house’s long history of bespoke. Gifts like enamel bracelets can be engraved, while ties and intricately patterned scarves can be embroidered or monogrammed (according to Chavez, scarves are one of the best-selling items in Las Vegas, and the brand’s Bellagio boutique sells enough to make it the top-performing store in the country). More intricate custom pieces, like fully bespoke suits and jackets, can also be commissioned, and the house will work with you both in Las Vegas and at its boutiques around the country to ensure your piece fits exactly the way you want it to. “Every man should have one of these,” Chavez says as he flashes open his sharply cut blazer, revealing its beautiful black-and-white silk scarf lining. “It doesn’t get much more special than this.”