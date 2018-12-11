The First Waterproof Down Jacket Has Arrived Just in Time for Winter

The Italian outerwear brand Herno is one of those labels that fly under the radar. It doesn’t do the flashy streetwear-inspired drops perfected by brands like Moncler, and you likely won’t pass 15 people wearing its fur-lined parkas on your way to the office. But what those who are in the know go back to the label’s inconspicuous Green Street store in New York City for time and again is its seriously weatherproof coats. And now, with the release of the fully waterproof Herno Laminar Impact, the brand has outdone itself.

Though simple at first glance, the fully waterproof down jacket ($995; available at Herno’s New York City boutique or by calling 212.226.1432) is the first of its kind, and the culmination of a six-year partnership with the materials technology experts at Gore. For the style, Herno and Gore developed a reinterpretation of the latter’s signature C-Knit technology—which basically stretches Teflon into an ultrathin membrane that allows sweat to evaporate but no water drops to permeate—into an ultralight and nearly indestructible fabric. That fabric, along with seams that are thermo-welded and covered in waterproof thermo-taping instead of stitched (eliminating small gaps where water, snow, and cold could leak through), ensures that the hooded bomber is nearly completely weatherproof while still remaining slim and breathable.

This focus on technology—something that has cropped up across the menswear industry, touching everything from suits to sneakers—extends to the smallest details of the new Laminar Impact jacket. Zippers are auto-locking (no pesky slipping here) and coated in a polyurethane film engineered to create a drainage channel for any water you may encounter, ensuring that you—and your wallet, phone, passport, and afternoon snack—stay dry. The ergonomic hood is designed to move as you do, and windproof elastic cuffs have been added to ensure no precious heat is lost.

The best part about it? Even with all that tech, the jacket will carry you through this season’s (and next’s) fiercest storms without making you look like the Michelin Man. Winter, bring on your worst.