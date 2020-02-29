Robb Recommends: A Valet Stand That’s Worthy of Your Most Elegant Clothing

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

In our contradictory era of Second Gilded Age excess and enlightened, joy-sparking minimalism, a gentleman’s valet can seem out of place on either side of the divide: an ornate appliance for the clotheshorse that nonetheless lacks the utility or opulence of a walk-in closet.

But good clothes are an investment and must be treated as such. Proper care dictates you allow suits and separates to air out after wearing, before being brushed (you do own a clothes brush, yes?) and returned to the wardrobe—and, no, tossing your Loro Piana blazer over the back of a chair doesn’t cut it.

The best versions, like this Classical Valet Stand from Honorific London, are designed to be as useful in the mornings as in the evenings: The multi-tiered design allows you to examine an entire outfit—shirt, sport coat, trousers, tie and shoes—arranged together. And since it’s sculpted from a single piece of American black walnut and features solid-brass fittings, it stands as an elegant piece of furniture on its own. A tool that lets you indulge in your clothes unabashedly and care for them over the long term? That’s a win-win any way you look at it.

Buy Now: About $4,446