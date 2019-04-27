Here’s Every Painstaking Step That Goes Into Making a Kiton Suit

Inside Kiton’s sprawling workshop, the first thing you notice is the noiselessness. No machines buzz; only the hushed banter of men gathered around tables rhythmically sewing swaths of creamy fabric into exceptionally crafted Neapolitan jackets. This type of hand touch is impossible to automate; each bespoke model gets cut and sewn to fit the anatomical nuances and movements of its owner. Today, the brand that patriarch Ciro Paone established in Naples in 1956 employs more than 350 skilled tailors and operates a school to train the next generation. “Our tailors are artists,” says Antonio Paone, one of Ciro’s nephews and Kiton’s U.S. president. “They take pride in what they make; a well-made jacket can last a lifetime.”

It takes 25 hours to handmake a Kiton suit that will endure the ages. Here’s what that looks like.

1. Pattern Play

There is no standard size; a man’s right shoulder might be slightly higher than his left, or one arm longer than the other. A tailor’s tedious measurements account for every distinction and serve as a road map for an individual’s paper pattern. Clients select from a wide range of exclusive fabrics—Super 180s lightweight wool, heavier cashmere, ultrasoft vicuña—and their cloth of choice is then cut to the pattern.

2. Stitches in Time