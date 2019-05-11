How to Nail Tone-on-Tone Dressing, the Easy Styling Trick That Makes Every Guy Look More Stylish

I fell in love with the music, but also with the performers’ style: their polish and panache—and their suits. Throughout my teens and well into college, as I started to wear tailored jackets and suits, I reinterpreted “jazzy” clothing. It didn’t matter that the Rat Pack’s or Miles Davis’s or even Cab Calloway’s style was actually quite restrained; I took the energy of their music and tried to translate it through my wardrobe choices.

The result? If you’d walked past me then, you couldn’t help but look. I lived in loud three-piece suits, contrasting white-collar-and-cuff shirts, bold prints and waistcoats bearing shiny pocket watches. It was costume more than style, and if there was a way to make my outfit busier or bolder, I’d do it.

Thankfully, the work of designers, tailors and stylish role models gradually impressed upon me the value of understatement. It took years to get out of shouty mode and into a fundamentally more sophisticated place. Working at a men’s style magazine, where the staff took the business of “rakish” menswear very seriously, helped. Then I joined a more down-to-earth lifestyle magazine, where the editor wore jeans and a sweater, rather than a power suit and tie. The final push came from reentering the dating scene and realizing my eight-button, double-breasted navy blazer with gold crested buttons, club stripe tie and beige twill trousers (think: 23-year-old Prince Charles) probably wasn’t going to turn women’s heads for the right reasons.

I toned things down. I studied what well-dressed men wear in the real world as much as I kept an eye on the catwalks. It feels like tonal menswear carries the sort of understated elegance that I want to convey. Whether that’s a chocolate brown sport coat paired with a camel turtleneck, or an air-force blue suede bomber dressed with an indigo button-down shirt and navy chinos, those close color combos and softly textured fabrics now please me as much as waistcoats and tiepins ever did. I’d go so far as to say that brash prints and patterns have never looked more passé.