3 Sharp Ways to Style a Sport Coat This Fall

Keep things fresh this fall.

Eleventy and Boglioli Joshua Scott

All praise the sport coat, the most versatile weapon in your wardrobe. Here are three ways to get even more mileage out of them this fall.

Get Smart

Canali wool, silk, cashmere Kei jacket

Joshua Scott

You don’t need a suit to say you’re business-ready. Let the plaid do the talking, and keep the rest of the ensemble simple.

Canali wool, silk and cashmere Kei jacket, $2,180; Isaia wool trousers, $595; Eton blue jersey piqué shirt, $225; Drake’s navy jacquard silk tie, $175; Gaziano & Girling leather brogue, $726; Smythson Panama A5 zip folder, $575

Made to Move

Boglioli wool travel jacket

Joshua Scott

An unstructured jacket in a thin wool is the easiest way to add some smarts to a casual outfit. Now you’re ready for your weekend getaway—and maybe a spot of lunch on the way.

Boglioli wool travel jacket, $1,595; Brunello Cucinelli cashmere cardigan, $3,195; Sunspel cotton T-shirt, $90; The Armoury by Frank Clegg Sunbrella zip tote, $880; Hermès indigo-washed denim jeans, $810; Santoni suede sneakers, $495

Check Mate

Eleventy cashmere-blend Sport Coat

Joshua Scott

Soft neutrals are your friends this fall, and a turtleneck beneath a tonal jacket, with a pair of flannels, shows you can be sharp enough for work and for whatever the evening holds.

Eleventy cashmere-blend sport coat, $1,995; Officine Générale Scottish wool sweater, $420; Ermenegildo Zegna cotton trousers, $495; T. Anthony leather brief, $795; Di Bianco calfskin bluchers, $1,095 

