IWC and Orlebar Brown Launch an Ocean-Inspired Capsule Just in Time for Summer

Summer travel in 2020 doesn’t quite look like how anyone envisioned it a year ago. But thanks to a new teamup from IWC and Orlebar Brown, even a staycation can be decked out in style.

Available beginning today, the collaboration resulted in a Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph “Orlebar Brown” Edition from the Swiss watchmaker and a nine-piece capsule wardrobe from the staple menswear brand. Both take their inspiration from nautical culture with a neutral palette heavy on navy blue and crisp white.

“IWC and Orlebar Brown are united by the passion they feel every day for craftsmanship, innovation and quality,” said IWC CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr in a statement. “Orlebar Brown has reinvented sporty, elegant leisurewear and has proven with its unique, tailored approach that men can also look good in casual outfits. The company is one of the most innovative in its sector and continues to set high standards when it comes to comfort, quality and functionality.”

For its part, IWC’s Portguesier has a sleek 44mm stainless steel case surrounding a blue dial and is fixed to a textile-inlaid rubber strap. It is in turn accented with the same shades of red and white typically found throughout Orlebar Brown’s range. Water-resistant to 61 meters, it can easily withstand a healthy splash or two as you sail your yacht or simply recline by the pool. The in-house 89361 calibre movement has a flyback function and displays the measured hours and minutes together on a subdial at 12 o’clock. Plus, a healthy 68-hour power reserve keeps it ticking for prolonged periods.

The corresponding capsule from Orlebar Brown features equally sophisticated resort wear. “Just like the Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph, our collection combines timeless elegance and a love of adventure,” said Orlebar Brown founder, Adam Brown, in a statement. “During the design process, we drew inspiration from IWC’s Portugieser, a watch family that is traditionally associated with the world of water, sailing and navigation.”

Every element is connected by a focus on slim tailoring and precise details. Pieces include the silk-cotton blend Mallory fitted polo with striped collar, the Edgar Towelling blazer and the brand’s signature Bulldog boardshorts.

The Portugieser Yacht Club Chronograph Edition “Orlebar Brown” is available now in IWC boutiques and from authorized retailers for $12,500 while the “Orlebar Brown x IWC Capsule Collection” (priced from $295 to $595) can be found on the brand’s website.