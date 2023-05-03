Jaden Smith Showed Off Louis Vuitton’s New Yayoi Kusama Collab on a Trip to Korea

From his music career to his fashion choices, Jaden Smith isn’t afraid to make a statement.

The 24-year-old recently took a trip to Seoul, South Korea, for the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 show as one of the brand’s ambassadors. During the trip, Smith posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, one of which showed off LV’s brand-new Yayoi Kusama collaboration with his Bandoulière Keepall 55.

The black leather duffle has the fashion house’s classic monogram in light gray but is given a twist with dots of monochromatic paint, which represent uncertainty according to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The piece of luggage is just one of many pieces released in the collab.

Back in January, Louis Vuitton and Kusama hosted a pop-up event in her hometown of Harajuku, Tokyo, to celebrate their partnership. The store featured several leather goods, clothing items, and jewelry inspired by the artist’s colorful, larger-than-life vision.

LV x Yayoi Kusama Pop-Up Event Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Smith, who just finished performing at Coachella with his sister, Willow, brought all those fun vibes with him to Seoul. He rocked his brand, MSFTSrep, while in the capital; Smith’s company places an emphasis on color and patterns, just like Louis Vuitton’s collab with Kusama. The singer wore a painted black denim jacket with a matching pleated skirt, finishing off the look with black pants and white sneakers from his collection while checking out an LV store in South Korea.

According to his Instagram, Smith is a big fan of the new Louis Vuitton designs and left the shop with several bags worth of goodies. You can purchase your very own Bandoulière Keepall 55 for $3,650 and shop the rest of the Kusama collection here.