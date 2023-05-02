Jared Leto and Lil Nas X Both Wore Bonkers Cat-Inspired Outfits to This Year’s Met Gala

This year’s Met Gala guests were told to dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, but Jared Leto and Lis Nas X decided to pay homage to the late German designer’s cat instead.

The two recording artists prowled the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night dressed as Lagerfeld’s beloved Choupette.

Leto was an eerily realistic, six-foot-tall, walking, talking version of the world-famous Birman, with big blue eyes and long white fur. The House of Gucci star is set to tribute Lagerfeld more seriously in a forthcoming biopic, so perhaps felt free to bring a little levity to the red carpet. He did so, too, eliciting a meme-worthy reaction from Lizzo and bemusing countless other A-listers.

Leto in his Choupette costume. Getty

Leto’s cat costume was the handiwork of Karl Lagerfeld Couture, of course. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman later changed into a dramatic, all-black outfit by Lagerfeld’s eponymous label.

Leto in Karl Lagerfeld Couture. Getty

Lil Nas X’s risque silver ensemble was a slightly more abstract nod to Choupette. Wearing just a Dior G-string, the rapper was covered with silver body paint, pearls, and crystals. He also wore bejeweled cat claws and whiskers to create an upscale animalistic effect. The dazzling look was brought to life by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Lil Nas X in face and body makeup by Pat McGrath. Getty

Singer Doja Cat also wore feline prosthetics last night, naturally, with a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. Emulating Choupette is actually quite a clever way to honor Kaiser Karl without being too on the nose. The designer—who was creative director for Chanel, Fendi, and his own label before his death in 2019—had a deep, well-documented love for the cat. The duo traveled the world on private jets and together lived in the lap of luxury. Choupette is still kicking on without her master but previously announced via Instagram that she would not be attending this year’s Met Gala.

Lil Nas X in a Dior G-string. Getty

The invitation-only event was not only a benefit for the Met but also marked the opening of the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibition. The show features nearly 200 items from the fashion icon’s prolific 65-year career and is open from May 5 to July 16.