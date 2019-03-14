Westeros Chic? John Varvatos Channels His Love of “Game of Thrones” With a New Capsule Collection

Winter is here. The Ice King is coming, the Mother of Dragons is marching, a girl may or may not have a name—and John Varvatos wants you to have the right look for the final battle. That’s the gist of a new capsule collaboration between HBO’s Game of Thrones and the luxury menswear designer.

Varvatos, a huge fan of the hit fantasy show (which consistently breaks viewership records) wanted to channel his love of the series into what he does best: men’s clothes. Thus, he has issued a Game of Thrones-inspired collection for the series’ highly anticipated final season airing next month. The line consists of 11 pieces, ranging from distressed outerwear to printed t-shirts.

Varvatos’s signature aesthetic—rugged, masculine, raw, and rebellious—aligns quite well with the series, which features warring dynasties and factions in the often untamed Medieval-esque land of Westeros. The designer made mandarin collar outerwear with laced sleeves from weathered leathers (complete with a print of the Iron Throne inside), lightweight and worn-in henley shirts, tees printed with and image of the iconic throne, and overdyed slim trousers. Prices range from $2,698 for the hand-dyed leather jacket to $98 for the t-shirts.

It’s a partnership of firsts—the first time Varvatos has collaborated with a television series and the only luxury fashion brand that Game of Thrones has worked with.

“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in Game of Thrones,” Varvatos said in a release. “To have this opportunity to collaborate, is a dream come true.”