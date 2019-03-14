Westeros Chic? John Varvatos Channels His Love of “Game of Thrones” With a New Capsule Collection

Winter is here. The Ice King is coming, the Mother of Dragons is marching, a girl may or may not have a name—and John Varvatos wants you to have the right look for the final battle. That’s the gist of a new capsule collaboration between HBO’s Game of Thrones and the luxury menswear designer.
Varvatos, a huge fan of the hit fantasy show (which consistently breaks viewership records) wanted to channel his love of the series into what he does best: men’s clothes. Thus, he has issued a Game of Thrones-inspired collection for the series’ highly anticipated final season airing next month. The line consists of 11 pieces, ranging from distressed outerwear to printed t-shirts.
Varvatos’s signature aesthetic—rugged, masculine, raw, and rebellious—aligns quite well with the series, which features warring dynasties and factions in the often untamed Medieval-esque land of Westeros. The designer made mandarin collar outerwear with laced sleeves from weathered leathers (complete with a print of the Iron Throne inside), lightweight and worn-in henley shirts, tees printed with and image of the iconic throne, and overdyed slim trousers. Prices range from $2,698 for the hand-dyed leather jacket to $98 for the t-shirts.
It’s a partnership of firsts—the first time Varvatos has collaborated with a television series and the only luxury fashion brand that Game of Thrones has worked with.
“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in Game of Thrones,” Varvatos said in a release. “To have this opportunity to collaborate, is a dream come true.”
“As we prepare for the final season of Game of Thrones, we wanted to celebrate with an incredible collaboration for a clothing line inspired by show.” Jeff Peters, vice president of licensing and retail at HBO said. “John Varvatos has delivered a stunning collection of high quality pieces that are fashionable and wearable, while also capturing the show’s essence through its details and ornate design. We couldn’t be happier with the final product and are excited to see how fans react.”
The HBO show is going out with a fashion bang, it seems. In addition to the Varvatos collection, they’ve also teamed up with Adidas this season, streetwear brands Carrots and ALIFE in the past, and, uh, Oreos.
