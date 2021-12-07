Kith Opens a Pop-Up Shop in Apsen Stocked With Its Festive Holiday Line

Kith is celebrating the holidays with a little extra cheer this season.

For the fifth year, Kith has opened a pop-up shop in Aspen, Colo. Located at 228 S. Mill Street, the new store will be open daily throughout the season. According to Kith, the 1,900 square-foot shop references “an old-school, ‘Home Alone’ vibe.”

On tap at the pop-up will be the company’s new “Kithmas” collection, featuring apparel, accessories and home goods for men, women and kids. The 93-piece range includes Kith apparel and accessories, as well as co-branded items created in collaboration with Monopoly, Swarovski, Medicom Toy and Eastpak. It will also feature the sixth installment of Kith’s longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola.

Cardigans and the Claremont Sherpa Quarter-Zip make a return, while a range of pajama sets capture the home-for-the-holidays spirit. A variety of graphic T-shirts and hoodies are also featured with Christmas-infused Kith graphics, and an assortment of locale-specific hoodies are included for each Kith flagship location, as well as a range of “National Lampoon’s Vacation” apparel created with Warner Bros.

Lifestyle accessories for this year include plush Coca-Cola bears, Swarovski ornaments, Eastpak bags and a candle created with DS & Durga. Gaming items include a Kith & Kin-branded backgammon set, as well as a customized Monopoly board that features Kith characteristics throughout, such as the brand’s color palette, monogram logo patterns and tokens that reference its signature offerings, including hoodies, headwear, a Kith Treats ice cream swirl and an Asics sneaker.

Kith is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marked by the launch of two flagships, in Paris and Hawaii—plus a 300-page collector’s book replete with memories from the past decade. Its founder, Ronnie Fieg, accepted FN’s Person of the Year award at last week’s FNAAs in New York.

Kithmas 2021 is now available at all Kith stores and on Kith.com.