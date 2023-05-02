LeBron James Steps Out With a Custom Louis Vuitton Cotteville Briefcase Ahead of Lakers-Warriors Game 1

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides his basketball prowess, LeBron James is also known for his style and love of his Akron, Ohio, hometown. So it’s only fitting that the Lakers superstar brought this duo together in his latest streetwear look.

In a recent Lakers’ Instagram post, the MVP is shown stepping off a plane, after a flight from Los Angeles to the Bay Area for Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors, holding a Louis Vuitton briefcase. The small Cotteville monogrammed luggage sported a fitting customization, with the words “Just A Kid From Akron” displayed on the side.

The line is inspired by James’s background as a normal kid from a small town who ended up becoming one of the most recognizable figures in basketball history. The Lakers’ star gives back to his hometown every chance he gets, even going as far as to open the I Promise School, a public school for at-risk students, as well as numerous other organizations.

While James’s Cotteville case is custom, you can get a similar one of your very own starting at around $4,800 for used and $8,100 for new. The luggage accessorized the athlete’s casual all-black outfit that included the Los Angeles Lakers’ “UNTRPTD” sweatshirt and a pair of black Nikes.

James always keeps his looks fresh with understated accents, such as a designer bag or a pair of kicks from his enivable sneaker collection. The six-foot, nine-inch player even has his own line with Nike in Witness 6 and 7s. Just last week, he was spotted leaving Crypto.com Arena in the coveted Tiffany & Co x Nike shoes.

