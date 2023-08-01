Lewis Hamilton Rocked Head-to-Toe Custom Burberry at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1’s most fashionable gent is at it again.

Seven-time F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton turned up to last weekend’s Belgium Grand Prix wearing head-to-toe Burberry. The British driver ultimately ended up finishing fourth in Sunday’s race after his Mercedes suffered from significant bouncing issues but still managed to do his country proud in the wardrobe department.

Sir Lewis arrived at Spa wearing a custom set that was designed by Burberry’s new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Hamilton’s matching shirt and trousers showcase a modern take on the British label’s iconic check that combines purple, blue, and yellow rather than the usual tan, black, red, and white. The Burberry check first appeared on raincoats in the 1920s before it became an unmistakable signature in the 1960s. Hamilton’s Chelsea boots are also finished in purple leather rather than the regular, boring black.

The custom ‘fit was designed by Daniel Lee. Burberry

These playful twists on the classics are hardly surprising, of course. Burberry was established back in 1856 but has been through a modern metamorphosis under Lee. The 37-year-old British designer, who was previously the creative director of Bottega Veneta, has put his stamp on the brand in a very short time with a new logo, a new global flagship, and new riffs on British staples. Lee’s bonkers spring-summer 2024 collection saw the historic check blurred, warped, and reimagined in bright hues. (Don’t even get us started on the oversized faux fur hats or hot water bottle clutches.)

Even less surprising is Hamilton’s willingness to don these rather loud pieces. The 38-year-old racer has proved he is no wallflower by rocking bold threads and accessories on and off the track. He turned up to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in May wearing a monochromatic Rick Owens ensemble and an IWC Big Pilot’s watch. He also wore three timepieces and several necklaces and rings to speak out against the F1 regulation banning drivers from wearing jewelry on the track last year.

Seems like Hamilton and Lee share the same trailblazing attitude.