Lewis Hamilton Paired an IWC Big Pilot’s Watch With a Chic Rick Owens Outfit at His Latest Grand Prix

Sir Lewis Hamilton might’ve come fifth in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix yesterday, but he certainly won the style game.

The British racer, who is arguably the most fashionable gent in Formula 1, turned up to third and final day of racing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit wearing a suitably menacing Rick Owens ensemble.

The monochromatic look, which was put together by stylist Eric J. McNeal, featured pieces from the label’s Spring/Summer 2023 and Fall/Winter 2023 collections. Hamilton wore a sleeveless knitted v-neck top with a pair of baggy cargo pants and chunky Beatle boots.

Hamilton wore Rick Owens head to toe. Lars Baron/Getty

As for accessories, the seven-time F1 champion donned a pair of Prada shades, a Hatton Labs bracelet, and his go-to IWC. The Mercedes team driver, who also happens to be an ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker, rocked the Big Pilot’s Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert.” The $35,000 timepiece is reportedly one of his personal favorites.

Sir Lewis is oft spotted wearing designer garb, bling, and wrist candy to the track. In fact, he wore three different watches, including a chronograph IWC created for the Mercedes team, to speak out against the F1 ban on jewelry last year. He is also known for rocking daring ‘fits on the red carpet. For the 2021 Met Gala, for instance, Hamilton joined forces with recently retired stylist Law Roach and wore an elegant black suit and lacy white button-down by Black designer Kenneth Nicholson.

Hamilton wore one of his favorite IWC watches. Clive Mason/Getty

Hamilton, of course, changed into his racing uniform to complete the 50-lap race. The Brit passed the checkered flag after Mercedes teammate George Russell, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen and winning Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. He is currently fifth in the driver standings with Alonso in third, Perez in second and Verstappen in first.

The next race of the tournament is slated to take place Down Under on Sunday, April 2. Let’s see what Hamilton decides to wear at the Australian GP.