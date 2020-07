On the heels of the first-ever virtual edition of Paris Men’s’ Fashion Week, the Italians are having their own digital showcase. While Milan Men’s Fashion Week has officially been postponed to September, some brands—including Prada, Gucci and Ermenegildo Zegna—have opted to show their spring 2021 collections online. Here, we’ll be bringing you a first look at our favorites from the week. Keep checking back as we update this with the latest debuts.