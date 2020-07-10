Men’s Fashion Week Has Gone Virtual—Here’s the Best of What We’ve Seen So Far

This season, Paris fashion week has gone online. While we’ll miss strolling the Palais Royal and sipping martinis at the Hôtel Costes, there is one upside to this season’s events: everyone’s invited. It’s not quite fashion week as usual—some are taking it to the virtual runway, others are opting for a more abstract representation of their vision for next spring. Here, we’ll be bringing you a front row seat to a few of our favorites. Keep checking back as we update this with the latest debuts.