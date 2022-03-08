Loewe and On Running Teamed Up for a Stylish Line of Workout Gear and Running Shoes

If health is wealth, then wellness is the ultimate luxury, right? Maybe that’s why we’re seeing more and more top-tier brands get into performance gear—the latest of which is Loewe, which is debuting a collaboration with Swiss brand On Running on Wednesday, March 9. Combining cutting-edge engineering with hand craftsmanship, it’s sports gear that you won’t want to banish to the back of your closet.

Although Loewe has had a slew of capsule collections with artists over the last couple of years, this partnership with On marks the first time the 176-year-old maker has teamed up with another brand. The Spanish house is deeply rooted in traditional craftsmanship, having gotten its start as a collective of leather-goods artisans. Despite only being twelve years old, On has a similar commitment to its own craft. Founded by a former duathlon champion and Ironman winner, On began with cutting-edge technology to deliver running shoes with a soft landing and explosive propulsion. Since then, it’s become a favorite of athletes such as Roger Federer and the official shoe of the Swiss Olympic team. Bring the two together, and the result is a performance-minded take on luxury—pieces thoughtfully designed to look great and boost your every move.

The collection features Loewe’s take on On’s popular Cloudventure ($390) and Cloudrock ($450) shoes, both of which feature the Swiss brand’s trademarked rubber outsole and liquid-injected thermoplastic mid-soles, for a shoe that is as durable, grippy, lightweight and supportive. The collection also features seven ready-to-wear pieces for men, priced between $275 and $1,300, all of which come with the high-performance properties that have earned On a devoted following: a moisture-wicking, waterproof anorak, weather-adaptable running pants and temperature-regulating T-shirts—to name a few.

Loewe’s expertise is what elevates it all beyond your standard sporting kit. The shoes and ready-to-wear feature a gradient effect that artfully mimics the sun-faded patina of extended wear in the great outdoors—a dying process that itself is something of a technical feat. The finishes are all done by hand, including the shoes’ marbled soles, which are individually hand-pressed, meaning each shoe is unique. The materials, however tech-y, were chosen with sustainability in mind: recycled polyester makes frequent appearances, and even the packaging is recycled.

If you want to get your hands on some Loewe x On Running for your next run, workout or even your next casual brunch in town, the collection launches March 9 on loewe.com and on-running.com, and in select Loewe stores on March 10. Happy trails.