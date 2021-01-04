Loro Piana’s Cashmere-Covered Fitness Gear Is Here to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolution

After the indulgence of the holidays, January is the time for repenting. Getting your workout routine back on track can be brutal, particularly after weeks of bottomless Manhattans and Christmas cookies (that wasn’t just us, right?). But Loro Piana can help soften the blow with an assortment of fitness gear swathed in the brand’s famed cashmere and other equally luxe materials. Suddenly, working out feels like an indulgence of its own.

The recently launched ‘Art of Wellbeing’ collection is ideally suited to the realities of working out now—which, for most, means forgoing the gym for an at-home regimen. Pandemic-related safety measures caused a 500 percent spike in demand for home fitness gear last year, resulting in a nationwide shortage of the most basic equipment. But even for those with a well-appointed home gym, it’s rare to find gear that you’d call refined. With this collection, Loro Piana is going beyond apparel and applying its elegant touch to utilitarian tools.

The collection is divided into three categories of active pursuits: yoga, sports and outdoor exploration. Yogis will undoubtedly find a more blissful practice atop the cashmere mat, quilted, padded and trimmed with lambskin. In case you’re concerned it holding up to a rigorous round of Vinyasa, the cashmere is given the same Storm System waterproofing treatment that powers the brand’s hardiest outerwear. If pumping iron is more your thing, look to the one or two kilo satin-brushed dumbbells with cashmere-sheathed handles. To round out your workout, there are also a waterproof cashmere exercise ball and a lambskin jump-rope with handles wrapped in—you guessed it—cashmere.

All of the pieces are sold individually, so you can mix and match according to your preferred workout routine. The mat, for instance, is geared toward yoga and meditation but would also soften the sting of floor exercises like crunches and leg lifts. In addition to the larger equipment, there are also cashmere-wrapped water bottles and thermoses, non-slip cashmere socks and jacquard-woven cotton towels made especially for breaking a sweat. Should you be taking to the great outdoors, there’s even a sleeping bag in durable microfiber with cozy cashmere lining.

While they may not be the most high-tech tools in your home gym, Loro Piana’s wares will certainly be the best-dressed. And for those of us somewhat lacking in motivation, such handsomely designed gear in top-notch textiles makes working out much more attractive, New Year’s resolution or not.