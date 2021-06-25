Louis Vuitton and Nike Team Up for a Colorful New Line of Air Force 1s

Louis Vuitton’s latest sneakers may have been born from NBA lore, but you won’t want to shoot hoops in these stylish kicks.

On Thursday, the French fashion house debuted its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection in Paris. Among the new items were an eye-catching range of Air Force 1 sneakers, made in collaboration with Nike. Artistic director Virgil Abloh presented 21 new kicks in vibrant shades of green, red, yellow and blue, with many showcasing unique artwork and label’s classic checkered print. As you might expect, Abloh also made sure the Louis Vuitton monogram features prominently on each of the new kicks.

The collaboration fuses the basketball sneaker’s classic design with the maison’s elevated insignia and luxe materials. Sneakerheads will notice unique touches, such as offset tongue tags alongside flipped-out tags behind the iconic Nike Swoosh. The laces also feature the written text “LACET,” while the midsoles showcase the word “AIR” written not once but twice.

Of course, this is not the first collab between Abloh and Nike—their partnership began in 2017 with a collection of 10 sneakers. According to Highsnobiety, the duo will have created nearly 100 styles together by August. Abloh, who also spearheads streetwear label Off-White, is reported to be releasing 50 new colorways in the Nike Dunk Lows for that brand as well—with styles dropping in August.

As the new Air Force 1s attest, Louis Vuitton’s newest men’s collection is heavily inspired by readymade items. In its show notes, the house shares a brief synopsis on visual ownership and its extension into rave culture, which likely explains the generous use of bright pinks, neon green and daring reds throughout the new lineup.

You can watch a presentation of the Men’s Spring Summer 2022 collection now on LouisVuitton.com. And below, you can check out more images of the Air Force 1’s taken backstage: