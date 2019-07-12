Louis Vuitton’s New Pop-Up Shop Is the Fanciest Green Screen We’ve Ever Seen

Louis Vuitton’s most visually arresting pop-up shop yet might just be its new neon green space in New York’s Lower East Side.

From July 12 to 21, the French fashion house and its men’s artistic director, Virgil Abloh, will be in residency at 100 Rivington Street, celebrating the delivery of Abloh’s fall 2019 collection. And to mark the occasion, they’ve decorated both the exterior and the interior of the store a color one might shade of green you might sooner find in the aisles of an office supply store than, say, Farrow & Ball.

Outside and in, the space highlights a selection of products from Abloh’s newest collection, which visitors can, of course, purchase. Inside you’ll find everything from sneakers to sunglasses, leather jackets and topcoats. A series of bags are emblazoned with Abloh’s prismatic rectangle motif, but there are also plenty of pieces cut from the house’s more traditional brown-and-taupe monogram canvas. If you’re not inspired by any of that, you can have a seat on a neon green couch and play a special 8-bit video game developed for the space on (you guessed it) a neon green TV set. It’s a great way to follow up their gargantuan new shoppable museum on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the new store isn’t what’s inside, but what people are doing on Instagram with the exterior. Abloh invited his followers to use the side of the store as a green screen, and there’s been no shortage of people who’ve obliged him. They’ve turned it into everything from a field of flowers to a galaxy filled with stars. A look at some of our favorite interpretations below.