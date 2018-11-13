Louis Vuitton Lets You Do Logos Your Way

A seemingly strange parallel has cropped up in the fashion world as of late: Just as our favorite labels have become increasingly obsessed about branding—with even the most traditionally understated (think Ermenegildo Zegna) emblazoning everything from backpacks to bomber jackets with their logos—they have also, surprisingly, become more open than ever to letting us in on the creative process. Gucci has largely led the customization charge, launching Gucci DIY in 2016, and steadily expanding the service to allow clients to pick patches and patterns from the eccentric Gucci Garden collection to embellish the brand’s knitwear, tailoring, bags, and shoes. Bottega Veneta jumped in on the trend earlier this year by revamping its monogram service, and now, Louis Vuitton is getting into the game.

To be clear, Louis is no stranger to customization. Besides being able to build nearly any type of trunk you can dream up in its ateliers, the French heritage house has long let clients monogram its leather goods and travel items through Mon Momogram—as superimposing stripes and blocky initials in bold colors over its iconic LV logo has proved to be a useful (and decidedly fashionable) way to help clients keep track of their luggage. But with the new Now Yours program, now available at Louis Vuitton boutiques across the country, the brand is taking things up a notch: allowing its men’s clothing and sneakers to be customized for the first time.

The chic exercise in personal branding begins with selecting the pieces you want to customize—the brand’s luxe calf-leather upgrade to your varsity bomber jacket and crisp dark denim jeans and jackets are particularly strong stand outs. From there, you can swap in your initials for the iconic L’s and V’s, stamping a back pocket or length of a sleeve with the same Mon Monogram- pattern you customized your go-to weekend bag with (though, with 10 colorways and nearly 100 combinations to choose from, we won’t blame you for switching things up). Number and letter patches can also be added to jeans and outerwear, lending a chunky cardigan or silky bomber jacket a playful collegiate vibe.

The brand’s sporty Run Away sneakers offer the most room for personalization. In addition to adding your initials on the outside upper or heel tab of the shoe, you can mix and match nine colors of calf leather, four colors of alligator, and four different LV monogram canvas colorways to build the body of your shoe. Once you’ve settled on a design, your sneakers will be sent back to the brand’s shoemaking workshop in Fiessao D’Artico, Italy and your ready-to-wear to one of its workshops in France to be completed. In six to eight weeks, your take on logomania will be delivered to your door.