Louis Vuitton’s Technicolor Men’s Pop-Up Shop in NYC Is Filled With Sneakers and Accessories

Louis Vuitton’s moveable feast of exclusive men’s accessories just arrived in New York City.

On Wednesday, the French fashion house opened the doors to a temporary men’s residency in the city’s SoHo neighborhood. While the space is open, it will play host to a selection of shoes, jewelry and sunglasses and other accessories created by men’s artistic director, Virgil Abloh—think sneakers, Cuban link chains, a trucker hat and bold red shades. On July 9, the residency will transform into a pre-launch of the brand’s men’s fall 2021 collection with previews of ready-to-wear accessories, leather goods and items for gifting.

Neon arches inspired by Paris’ Pont Neuf vividly accentuate the interior, alongside a color-coded gradient of the rainbow throughout the shop. Its joyful use of color is a nod to Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton spring 2019 menswear show. Products offered exclusively within the residency will be up for purchase alongside a few of the hottest kicks the brand has recent released.

Styles such as the Cuban chains which are adapted to each collection are exhibited in both necklaces and bracelets—featuring links in red to match the residency’s rainbow motif. Another bestseller, the 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, will be on the shop floor as well.

If you’re not big on chains or shades for accessories, a curated selection of caps is also available for purchase. And for those who’ve always dreamed of owning one of the French maison’s trunks, the installation offers hard-sided travel cases that reference both the house’s heritage and Abloh’s innovative designs.

Located at 122 Greene Street, the residency will officially end on August 9th. For more information on the installation, head over to Louis Vuitton.com.

