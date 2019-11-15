Louis Vuitton’s New Future-Inspired Collection Features Coats That Turn Into Tents

Founded in 1854, Louis Vuitton is perhaps the textbook heritage brand. Everything it sells seems swathed in a lacquer of French luxury. But how does a brand like that stay relevant? And what will its products look like far into the future? The latter is precisely the question that catalyzed the brand’s artistic director of menswear, Virgil Abloh, to create the future-themed 2054 collection, his latest for the house.

To design the capsule collection, Abloh started by imagining what kind of wares Vuitton might produce two centuries on from its founding. Heavy on technical fabrics, it has Louis Vuitton’s famed spirit of travel at its heart, with lots of considerations made for each product’s functionality.

Case in point: In a riff on the brand’s iconic Carryall bag, Abloh conjured up the Sleepall, a monogram-embossed lambskin duffle that unfolds into a padded sleeping bag, just in case your trip doesn’t include normal sleeping accommodations. Even a pair of goggle-like sunglasses can have its side blinders removed for an equally elevated but more streamlined look.

The idea of transformation permeates every design, clothing included. One glossy oversized puffer went so far as to include a backpack built right into its exterior, though the option exists to remove that portion entirely. A pair of joggers and even a printed shirt included zip pockets that can be removed or adjusted to suit the wearer’s preference. Remember the harness Timothée Chalamet wore to the Golden Globes at the beginning of the year? Similar styles have popped up in foil-like silver fabrics, spliced with a bevy of compartments for generous storage.

Technical aspects aside, if there is one throughline in the collection, it is the rainbow-colored motif that lined the boutique’s walls and appeared on no shortage of the pieces for purchase. When asked what inspired it, a brand representative said it is meant to mimic heat signature readings with its related hot and cool spots. It seems they’ve truly thought of everything.

If you want to see it all in person, you can visit Louis Vuitton’s store in New York City at 122 Greene Street.