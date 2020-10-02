Deal Sheet: From Prada to Jo Malone, the Most Luxurious Discounts Online This Week

Now that there’s a distinct feeling of fall in the air in many parts of the country, your attention may be turning to the new arrivals sections of your favorite luxury retailers. But don’t sleep on the sales: From MyTheresa to East Dane, the web’s leading purveyors of luxury goods have started offering discounts on the kinds of things you’ll need to ease into the season’s cooler temperatures and cozy at-home vibes. From lightweight layers made by Theory and Brunello Cucinelli to a Le Creuset roasting pan to prepare you for a holiday season spent at home, here are the best luxury deals online this week.

Theory Wilmar Slub Poplin Cargo Pants

It’s taken a few fashion cycles, but these days the term “khaki cargo pants” is as au courant as Tik Tok or zero waste cleaning routines. And that’s because the 2020 version of these oft-maligned trousers feature a trim cut and a shade of khaki that you can wear with a range of fall neutrals. Theory takes it one step further with a drawstring waistband and a touch of elastane, which makes these perfect if you’re getting a head start on your winter bulk—or if you just plan on eating a lot at Thanksgiving.

Buy Now $185.50 $265

Le Creuset Large Roasting Pan

Speaking of Turkey Day, if the pandemic means you’ll be making your own Thanksgiving meal at home instead of traveling to spend the day with family and friends, it might be time to invest in a roasting pan. This stainless steel version from Le Creuset is easy to clean, and comes with a nonstick rack that’s handy for hoisting big birds.

Buy Now $200 $150

Brunello Cucinelli Cable Knit Cotton Sweater

Brunello Cucinelli’s claim to fame is his ultra-premium cashmere—but the Italian master of fashion and humanistic capitalism also sources incredibly soft cotton, which is what this timeless cable knit sweater is made from. Pair it with dark denim (or those cargo pants we were just talking about) for an effortless fall look.

Buy Now $795 $556

JW Anderson Cotton Patchwork Knitted Sweater

Of course, if your wardrobe is already filled with tried-and-true staple sweaters, you could always try something a little bolder—like this statement-making patchwork wonder from designer JW Anderson. It’ll make you the best-dressed man on any Zoom call bar none.

Buy Now $990 $594

Grown Alchemist Skin Support Sale

In addition to arming yourself with the right clothes, the season also demands a small shift in your skincare strategy. Grown Alchemist, the Australian purveyors of organic grooming necessities beloved the world over, is currently offering a pay-what-you-want program during which you can take 20, 35 or 50 percent off with the codes Support20, Support35 or Support50. (And with flu season coming on, it’s a good idea to pick up some hand sanitizer while you’re there.)

Learn More: Here

Tumi Alpha 3 Collection 31-Inch Extended Trip Packing Case

If you’ve got hopes and dreams of taking a long vacation in 2021, now might be the right time too invest in a big piece of luggage. A steep drop in tourism means that some of the most reliable brands have marked down their suitcases. Case in point: this sturdy soft-sided bag from Tumi, which expands to hold whatever future souvenirs you may bring home with you.

Buy Now: $1,225 $857.50

Prada Aviator Sunglasses

Just because the days are getting shorter doesn’t mean your need for eye protection will decrease. This pair of aviator sunglasses from Prada will arm you with both UV protection and fall style, thanks to their seasonally appropriate brown lenses.

Buy Now: $269 $150.40

Eleventy Varsity Jacket with Removable Hood

We’re still in that funny portion of fall where mornings and evenings are much, much cooler than afternoons. These temperature swings call for versatile lightweight layers, and Eleventy’s smooth Italian take on the varsity jacket offers an attractive way to beat the chill. It’s made from a blend of wool and polyamide, so it’ll wick away any errant showers. Try it with your favorite pair of flannels and thank us later.

Buy Now: $1,295 $777

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Scented Home Candle

Since you’re going to be spending more time indoors, a great scented candle may be a welcome addition to your interior. This one from Jo Malone will enhance any space, but we find its blend of sage and sea salt particularly well-suited to a relaxing bedroom atmosphere.

Buy Now: $69 $58.65

Common Projects BBall ’88 Leather Sneakers

No matter what time of year it is, a pair of sleek white sneakers will never let you put a foot wrong. Common Projects rarely go on sale, so act fast if your shoe rotation could do with a little freshening up.