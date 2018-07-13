Larusmiani Brings Its Brand of Sexy Tailoring to Porto Cervo

Though the brand doesn’t carry the same name recognition as some of its peers that line Via Montenapoleone in Milan, for those in the know, Larusmiani has long been the go-to for suits and separates that nail that specific breed of Italian swagger. Founded in 1922 by Guglielmo Miani Senior, today the house is the oldest atelier on the iconic Italian shopping street (much of this history is preserved on the bottom floor of the boutique, where the original furniture has been carefully restored). Over the past few years, Larusmiani has been carefully expanding its well-heeled footprint, complementing its fine tailoring with a complete range of accessories in 2015. And now, it has opened up its second outpost on the glistening shores of Porto Cervo.

Located in the heart of Promenade du Port, Larusmiani’s new outpost encapsulates everything the brand does best. Though the space is intimate, it is never serious. Yellow, pastel-pink, and olive-green walls and carpets provide a playful backdrop for the brand’s finely tailored clothing—making the space feel more like a supremely stylish lounge than a boutique, inviting you in to shop, stay awhile, and soak up some of the brand’s signature sexy flair. Walls are lined with pieces that evoke Costa Smeralda’s easy elegance (the 35-mile-long stretch of the Sardinian coast has long been a jet-set playground, boasting some of the most expensive real estate in the world and luxe hotels to match)—think fluid blazers (from $1,200) and open-collar polo shirts ($600) to wear out to evening drinks, lightweight technical jackets (from $1,150) for a day spent out on the yacht, and rich leather sneakers ($736) that pair perfectly with the house’s slightly cropped trousers.

Though the knack for sprezzatura seems to be born and bred in Italians, you may just nail it by slipping on the brand’s bright white jacket (which manages to walk the line between laid-back and dandyish) and stone-gray trousers for a Campari-fueled garden party at one of the Costa Smeralda’s sparkling villas.