Why the Mackintosh Is the Best Rain Jacket You Can Wear Right Now

The mac comes with its own set of sartorial decisions. Old English or new preppy? Rubberized cotton or waterproof gabardine? To start, familiarize yourself with the thoroughbred British heritage brands that earned the mac its early prestige. Burberry and Aquascutum are the obvious go-tos, as is Mackintosh, the originator of the rubberized cotton raincoat (and the nickname “mac”), which is better worn in truly freezing weather than in chilly spring showers.

There’s also Grenfell, a lesser-known London brand that’s been weaving lightweight waterproof gabardine into reliable rainwear since 1923. The label’s Campbell mac is a timeless choice, both practical and elegant.

For a more modern look, you could rely on mainstays like Brooks Brothers and Ralph Lauren—both of which design new raincoats every spring—but we prefer Tokyo’s cult label Cohérence, which re-creates midcentury rainwear worn by famous artists, musicians and creatives. The sharply tailored Corb II, for instance, is inspired by French architect Le Corbusier, who preferred a jacket with a crisp silhouette.

Whatever your favored label, remember the first rule of menswear: Less is more. Skip the military look in favor of simplicity and you’ll weather this spring in style.

