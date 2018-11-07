Mansur Gavriel’s First Men’s Line is Polished But Playful

After testing the waters of menswear earlier this year with a sleek range of briefcases and backpacks that straddled the line between polished and playful, New York–based brand Mansur Gavriel has taken the plunge. The young label became an almost overnight cult favorite in womenswear when it launched in 2012 thanks to its line of perfectly minimal handbags, has been slowly expanding its well-dressed footprint, introducing women’s shoes in 2016 and clothing in 2017. And now, it has launched a capsule collection of wear-everywhere men’s staples.

Though the line—which hit shelves earlier this month—features only five pieces, it is enough to make a strong statement about the brand’s approach to men’s dressing. Following the personality of its leather goods, everything is understated: cashmere coats feature no superfluous details, adorned simply with three dark tortoiseshell buttons and demure lapels, and the knitwear meant to be layered underneath features traditional weaves. And while nothing pushes the sartorial envelope exactly, every piece feels fresh. That youthful energy comes in large part from the line’s bold color palette. A classic boiled wool coat ($995) feels brand new when done in a mossy green, and a cashmere crewneck ($995) or cable-knit turtleneck ($1,095) become statement pieces when worn in the turmeric orange (called saddle), teal, or dusty pink (a brand signature) colorways.

And you don’t have to wear a millennial pink sweater to the office to make a statement. Every piece is subtly bold, even when done in demure navy, taupe, and camel. The sweaters all feature slightly exaggerated collars and relaxed, oversized shapes that add a hint of personality to standard trousers and oxfords. Coats, too are relaxed, with even a plush double-faced camelhair coat ($1,895) featuring a casual, slightly rounded shape.

The result of this measured first step into menswear (which follows hot on the heels of the Row’s exquisitely restrained first men’s collection) are pieces that are sure to effortlessly slot into nearly every wardrobe. And like the brand’s bags, each deftly walks the line between casual and formal, meaning that investment coat will look just at home slung over your office chair as it will layered over a hoodie on the weekend. It’s minimalist fashion distilled to its best: pieces that are endlessly functional, but always a joy to wear.