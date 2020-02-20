Minimalists, Rejoice: MatchesFashion Just Dropped an Exclusive Jil Sander Capsule Collection

Most fashion minimalists made Jil Sander’s acquaintance years ago. A new capsule from the legendary German brand released by MatchesFashion demonstrates why that signature aesthetic has had so much staying power.

Part of the Spring/Summer 2020 season designed by co-creative directors Luke and Lucie Meier, the tightly edited lineup has a strong eveningwear focus. But not in the traditional sense. The duo wanted to see, “what a modern evening look really feels like—and what we really want to wear to formal functions. Something that’s comfortable but that still feels like you’re dressed properly.” Formal but not stuffy was the balance they attempted to strike and, by all appearances, they were successful.

Take the cashmere overcoat as an example of the line’s stripped-back luxury. Cut from soft and remarkably warm black cashmere, it has simple notch lapels and is softly tailored with a subtle cocoon silhouette that falls a little past the knees. It’s the perfect topper for the brand’s single-button wool blazer with a silk-charmeuse collar. Great shirting is synonymous with the label and several crisp versions are part of the offering. The category is so strong that the 7 Days Shirt collection provided the jumping off point for this evening proposition.

“We talked a lot about how someone goes through their week—how do you feel on a Monday, what do you want to wear by Thursday?” Lucie told Matches. “You’re already thinking about the weekend by Wednesday, so talking it through helped us find the right concept for us.” Luke echoed that sentiment: “It’s so important to us that there is a human or emotional aspect.”

It’s that connection which makes customers latch onto the brand with such fervor, making Jil Sander their uniform of choice. And in a world where the need for sustainability in all industries, especially in fashion, is becoming more apparent every day, the prospect of simple, timeless clothes that go with everything has never been more welcome.

Shop the exclusive range on Matches now.

See more looks below: