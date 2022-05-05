Matches Fashion Has Curated the Ultimate Summer Wardrobe Inspired by Italian Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Global travel is back—and so are the jet-setters who do it in the utmost style. In that spirit, British retailer Matches Fashion is setting off on its Grand Tour Italy, a series of immersive parties and shopping events putting this season’s best vacation attire in situ in il bel paese. With stops in Rome, Florence, Naples and the Mediterranean island of Ischia, the itinerary and attendant wardrobe is enough to make any connoisseur of fine hotels and fine fashions want to hop the next flight to la dolce vita.

This outing is actually part two of the Grand Tour Italy initiative Matches launched in 2019 in collaboration with Marie-Louise Sciò, CEO and creative director of the Pellicano Hotels Group (which includes legendary Porto Ercole getaway Il Pellicano and much buzzed resort Mezzatorre) and Milanese stylist Robert Rabensteiner. The duo knows a thing or two about living well and looking good doing it—with Sciò’s mother being a literal Slim Aarons muse and Rabensteiner being a longtime L’Uomo Vogue editor and one of Italy’s most esteemed aesthetes. Together, their series of cocktail parties, private art tours and pop-up shopping events is a movable feast of summertime chic.

The festivities kick off on Thursday in Rome, with a pop-up shop on Piazza De’Ricci, which is open to anyone and running through May 8. The Roman residency is being inaugurated with a cocktail party and dinner at fashion favorite canteen Pierluigi, followed by a weekend excursion to the seaside La Posta Vecchia hotel. From there, Sciò and Rabensteiner will head north to Florence for a packed dance card that includes dinner at the Palazzo Corsini on June 10, followed by a weekend of private art and architecture tours of the city. It’ll all be capped off with a long weekend from July 19 to 22, when VIP guests will spend a night in Naples before traveling by boat to the Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa on the idyllic island of Ischia for a weekend of shopping, socializing and luxuriating under the Tyrrhenian sun.

For those of us who won’t be joining in the sybaritic excursion, Matches is bringing the Riviera gadabout vibes to all with capsule collections of women’s, men’s and home products curated by Sciò and Rabensteiner. They’re the sorts of things that belong in any wardrobe for a summer bouncing around sun-drenched locales: hats by Nick Fouquet, loose-fitting cotton jeans from Jil Sander, luxe suede espadrilles from Guanabana, longline linen shirts from Arjé, Gucci x Globe-Trotter luggage and much more.

All in all, this Grand Tour is exactly the kind of thing we’ve missed since pre-pandemic—and precisely what we’re looking forward to getting on the books for this summer. Whether it’s the Med, Hamptons, Caribbean or your backyard, Matches’ vacation edit is a great place to begin your packing list for any destination on your itinerary.

Learn More: Here