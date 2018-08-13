Brand to Know: Hecho Chicly Distills the Stylish Air of Mexico City

Mexico City has emerged as a firm favorite destination of the style set over the past few years, with a legion of boutiques, cafés, and galleries that are so often the harbingers of a metropolis on the rise. But of course, the city’s reputation wasn’t always so buzzy. And this dissonance—between what he’d heard and what he saw—was what first struck Jack Miner, a native of Connecticut, who moved from New York to Mexico City in 2012.

“Mexico City has a unique sense of optimism and possesses this profound spirit,” he explains. “The city feels very alive.” Miner fell so in love with his new hometown—a stark contrast to the rough, undeveloped city he’d imagined—that he felt compelled to present a truer, more celebratory image of Mexico City to the rest of the world. And how to best express Mexico City’s singular sense of style? A fashion line, of course. The result is Hecho, a collection of Latin-inflected resort wear that distills CDMX’s allure into a range of earthy, elegant separates.

Before making the big move, Miner worked as an analyst at Chris Burch’s venture capital fund (which has helped launch brands such as Tory Burch, Soludos, and the millennial jauggernaut Outdoor Voices), so it is safe to say he was already fluent in brand-building. He combined this business savvy with design cues taken from his new surroundings. “I found that the presence of nature here abates the sense of urgency found in other North American cities,” he says. “As a result, I think Mexico City style evokes a low-key and relaxed sense of cool that simultaneously feels polished.” Miner has translated this atmosphere to breezy silk and linen button-down shirts (from $338), drawstring-waisted pants cut with room to breathe, and a variety of unstructured jackets, like the shawl-collar robe ($313) shown here. The fabrics are imported from the finest textile mills around the world, but, as the brand’s name suggests, everything is made in Mexico. “The primary advantage of manufacturing here,” he says, “is that we’re able to showcase the excellent abilities of these skilled men and women.”

Drawing inspiration from notable Mexico City residents that have helped define the city’s aesthetic like Luis Barragán and Carlos Mérida, the collection has a quiet artfulness. The pieces appear relatively simple, but closer inspection reveals subtle details, like frayed hems and agate-bead trim, that give the look of something procured on an especially stylish vacation. To this end, for Hecho’s fall collection, Miner worked with Mérida’s estate to license five works from the artist’s “Carnival in Mexico” series, using them as prints to contrast the brand’s palette of otherwise muted neutrals.

Hecho’s blend of native charm and universal chic paints a picture of Mexico City that is hard to resist. If you find yourself itching to book a trip, here are Miner’s top spots for seeing the city as he does (and for more inspiration, you can check out Robb Report’s guide to the city’s luxury hot spots):

“Bósforo is my favorite bar and restaurant. It’s located down near the Zócalo [the city’s historic center square] and has a very local feeling. I also really like this little place called Cometa for ice cream in Roma Norte. My favorite museum is Anahuacalli in Coyoacán, which houses Diego Rivera’s personal collection of pre-Hispanic artifacts. La Lagunilla is a great antiques market that happens on Sundays. Cicatriz in Juarez is a good place to go for coffee.”