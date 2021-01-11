Moncler’s Most Sustainable Puffer Jackets Ever Feature Recycled Materials and Responsible Goose Down

Sustainability has been top of mind for many fashion brands over the past year, as the pandemic forced companies to reevaluate their practices and consumers to reevaluate their shopping habits. There have been a lot of announcements outlining long-term goals and promises to do better but, however well-intentioned, few brands have yet to deliver the goods. But as of Monday, down jacket titan Moncler is putting its puffers where its mouth is and releasing a collection of its most sustainable outerwear ever.

The range, called Born to Protect, takes its name from the brand’s sustainability plan, launched in October of last year. The wide-reaching endeavor encompasses everything from becoming carbon neutral in 2021 to outfitting 100,000 people in need with Moncler gear annually. All quite admirable, but what does it have to do with what you’re wearing this winter? The new jackets are the first products to make Moncler’s conscientious commitment tangible.

With the exception of down filling, every material used in the collection is recycled—which cuts the production-related carbon emissions down by about 40 percent. Even the zippers and buttons are made of Econyl, a sustainable nylon derived from ocean and land-based waste. Should you be concerned about the down, know that Moncler has exclusively used goose feathers that are a byproduct of the food industry, traced and certified by an outside agency, since 2015. Moreover, this year the company is beginning to recycle its responsibly sourced plumes.

The collection, rendered entirely in monochromatic black, makes sustainable fashion particularly easy to adopt. It’s comprised of several of Moncler’s most classic silhouettes—a look that wears its eco-friendliness lightly. For men, there are three styles to choose from: a full-length parka equipped for the frostiest days, a sportier hip-length jacket and a convertible style with a removable hood and sleeves. There are also three models for women and another three for children, ensuring virtuous insulation for the whole family.

“The world is facing ever more urgent social and environmental challenges,” Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s chairman and CEO said when announcing the brand’s sustainability plan. “At Moncler, we will embrace these challenges with humility and ambition, searching and improving, in the knowledge that even small steps can lead to great results.” But even before the pandemic and a spate of natural disasters writ sustainability’s importance large, Moncler’s commitments to the environment were impressive. When the company entered the Dow Jones Sustainability indices in 2019, it was named the industry leader for sustainability within the fashion and luxury sector.

With this latest collection, the first of what’s sure to be many more, Moncler is making good on its promises. Climate change can’t be solved with a few jackets, but a puffer that warms you without warming the planet is certainly a step in the right direction.