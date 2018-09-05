Mr P. Drops Its First Collection of Perfectly Stylish Shoes

When it comes to mega-retailers launching their own in-house brands, the results are often nothing to write home about—they have solid basics, for sure, but not much beyond that. The exception to the rule, however, is Mr Porter, which launched Mr P., a line that mixes permanent and more trend-driven seasonal styles, to immediate success last November. Its pieces, rolled out in bi-seasonal drops, distill what the British e-tailer does best: menswear that is classic but always a little bit loose, always a little bit playful (earning the fledgling brand a nod as one of Robb Report’s must-haves in this year’s Best of the Best awards). And with its latest collection, the line is expanding its very stylish footprint.

The new drop, available today on MrPorter.com, features Mr P.’s first foray into shoes. The collection features 15 styles, eight of which will become a part of the brand’s permanent collection (available season-in, season-out) while seven will lean more winter-appropriate. Either way, the new additions, which range from smart derbies ($540) and brogue lace-up boots ($510) to crisp white leather sneakers ($325), are meant to lay the groundwork for the ultimate shoe wardrobe. Nothing is flashy; even the most intricate styles, like the Jacques black shearling-lined walking boot ($615) or the Lucien desert boots ($565) in dusty terra-cotta-colored suede, show restraint at every opportunity. The fine leathers and subtle detailing are instead quiet luxuries, letting the rest of your outfit take center stage.

Of course, Mr P. has that covered, as well. In addition to shoes (and a corresponding line of socks), the September collection features a range of cozy separates inspired by renowned photographer Peter Beard’s inaugural trip to Kenya. Lace-up leather boots pair just as well with the safari-style olive-green Field Jacket ($525) as they do with a relaxed gray corduroy suit (jacket $525, trousers $235). Creamy fleece zip-ups and ribbed zip-through sweaters are grown-up versions of your camp-weekend favorites and are just pulled-together enough to get away with at the office with a sharp pair of trousers.

There is also a plush array of crew-neck sweaters—something the brand does exceptionally well—that, with styles done in bold green-gray-and-black stripes or nubby caramel, offer an elevated twist on the seasonal staple. Leather and suede bomber jackets and plush scarves, also a first for the brand, top the collection off. Now all we need is the crisp fall weather to settle in for good.