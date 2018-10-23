Mr Porter and Paddle 8 Team Up for One-of-a-Kind Auction

Mr Porter is joining forces with another auction house. Just last week it was announced that the luxury menswear e-commerce giant would be collaborating with Phillips to style looks to accompany the auction house’s upcoming watch sale. But this time around, the luxury brand is collaborating with Alexander Gilkes’s Paddle 8 to offer a unique selection of art, bespoke items, and experiences all donated by Mr Porter’s Style Council. As its international network of sartorially minded men, the Style Council provides Mr Porter clients with insider travel and style tips from the most well-connected and well-heeled men in the world. Members of the network include Alexander Lewis, brand and business director of Norton & Sons; Chris Glass, director of European Membership at Soho House; George Glasgow Jr., CEO of George Cleverly shoes; and Matthew Moneypenny, founder of Trunk archive, to name a few. David Furnish, chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is also a member of the Style Council, and as a result, all proceeds will go to benefit the charity. The nonprofit helps to fund crucial work in HIV prevention and education as well as support for those living with HIV.

Mark your calendars—the auction is up today through November 6, and there are some seriously covetable items up for grabs. Everything from a Cifonelli bespoke jacket (starting at $3,220) and a custom Norton & Sons travel suit (starting at $1,350) to a two-night stay at The Mark Hotel (starting at $1,290) or a particularly poignant photograph of L’Wren Scott and Mick Jagger at the 2008 Vanity Fair party in Cannes by Jean Pigozzi (starting at $1,200) are on the block.

Though the auction is open, there is also an option to buy each item now for a higher fixed price if you don’t want to get into a bidding war.