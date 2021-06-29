Mr Porter Just Launched a New Section Dedicated to Eco-Conscious Menswear Brands

You don’t have to buy second-hand clothing in order for your wardrobe to be sustainable—and Mr Porter’s latest project proves it.

On Monday, the luxury online retailer launched its Small World shop, a group of 33 global brands selected based on their craftsmanship, support of regional artisans or use of recycled and low-impact materials. The assortment features everything from menswear, shoes, accessories, watches, grooming essentials and homewares.

The release of Small World includes a global list of brands representing everywhere from Bali to Nigeria and brings them under the same digital roof as operations based in the United States, Japan and Europe. These include Portuguese Flannel, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, Bornn, Chamula, Cooperative Djiguiyaso, Noma t.d. and Double Eleven—all of which are new to Mr Porter. You’ll also find Japan’s Échapper and the New York-based label Post-Imperial and Stòffa on the site.

“We are delighted to launch Small World and champion its diverse range of brands, all of which have an incredible story to tell and a distinct craft sensibility to imbue within Mr Porter’s greater offering,” says Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter’s buying director, in a statement. “The launch, along with the Craftsmanship Code, is very much in line with our 10th anniversary focuses of discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship and community, and we aimed to seek out and spotlight distinct product stories from some of our more established global brands through to nurturing smaller artisanal partners that are creating world-class product in time-honored ways.”

Small World is a not-so-small component of the retailer’s recently launched section, Craftsmanship Code. This part of the site was designed to spotlight products made by brands making a positive contribution to their communities—notably operating with environmental and social considerations at the forefront of their design and business decisions.

You can shop the Small World curation now by heading over to Mr Porter’s website. And check out the Craftsmanship Code section for more details on each of its qualifying principles for brands.

Check out more images from the launch below.