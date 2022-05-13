Mr Porter Teamed Up With 18 Designers to Create T-Shirts That Raise Money for Men’s Mental Health

As we all know, the last few years have had a devastating effect on men’s mental health. From feelings of depression and loneliness caused by prolonged periods of isolation during the pandemic, to anxiety and suicide caused by financial restraints and more, the importance of talking about mental health—and normalizing that conversation among men, in particular—is as great as ever.

In typically befitting fashion, Mr Porter is pushing the conversation forward with the second iteration of its Tee Store x Mr Porter Health in Mind, a capsule collection consisting of 104 exclusive pieces produced by 18 indie and streetwear brands launching today, Friday, May 13.

For the next two weeks, the net profits of each sale will be donated directly to Mr Porter’s Health in Mind Fund. This organization is powered by the internationally recognized Movember Foundation, which is changing the face of men’s mental health and contributes a great deal to innovative research within the fields of mental health, suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer. As a result, each and every purchase will have a positive impact on providing men with the support they so crucially need.

“We are proud to have this year’s Tee Store x Mr Porter Health in Mind collection driving awareness and support for men’s mental health, an area close to Mr Porter’s heart,” says Daniel Todd, the e-tailer’s senior buyer. Todd has worked closely with 18 brands, including the likes of Acne Studios, Carhartt and Kapital, to produce a collection that consists of mostly T-shirts plus a handful of hoodies and small accessories themed around the ideas of happiness and friendship with inspirational graphics, quirky designs, attention-grabbing slogans and prints that remind one that it’s okay to not be okay.

For instance, Emotionally Unavailable, an LA-based streetwear line founded by two guys after they’d been dumped by their girlfriends and were feeling low, produced a retro varsity tee touting “Therapy” in place of a team name. Polite Worldwide is a standout with its colorfully embroidered “It’s All Good” T-shirt. As is Stockholm Surfboard Club, a newcomer to Mr Porter, with a number of tie-dye tees in easy-going, washed-out tones that would be perfect for languid afternoons spent in the sun this summer.

If you’re looking to add some irreverence to your casual wardrobe, this collection is a prime place to start. Not only does it support a good cause, but by wearing one of these T-shirts, you just might make someone else’s day that little bit more bearable.