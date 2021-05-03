MyTheresa’s New Collab With Tom Ford Makes His Bright Spring Menswear Easier to Wear

Not every guy can pull off neon pink knitwear or highlighter green floral trousers—the kinds of clothes that populated Tom Ford’s spring 2021 collection. But if the designer’s bright prints left you wanting more this season, his upcoming release with MyTheresa might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The German retailer, which is slowly but surely expanding here in the states, is launching an exclusive offering of Tom Ford styles this Wednesday, May 5. The collaboration reinterprets some of Ford’s bestselling styles in a fresh neutral color palette.

The range includes the brand’s iconic Western shirt in luxurious beige suede, as well as a silk-cotton polo shirt rendered in military green. There are also white pleated trousers cut from a lightweight wool-silk blend (a lot more versatile than the runway version, cast in bubblegum pink) and swim shorts in a tropical pattern that turns down some of the brightness on the trousers and shirts from the original collection. Accessories such as a brown leather braided belt, a khaki tote bag and a pair of suede espadrilles will also be included.

When the runway clothes made their debut, Vogue characterized the lineup as an “extrovert’s collection, with plenty of skin and very little pretense.” And with a roaring range of vibrantly colored statement pieces such as floral printed trousers, pastel pink blazers and practically iridescent green hoodies it is one of the most colorful collections of the season. Ford told the publication that he went bright to give his customers an escape from the grind of the past year. “I think we want to smile. I know what’s going on in our world right now doesn’t make us want to smile,” he said. “So that’s what I’ve done: hopeful clothes that make you smile.”

But if neutrals are your happy spot, this collection offers plenty of ways to look sharp when you step back into the world. The 10-piece ‘Tom Ford x Mytheresa’ collection will range from €390 to €5,890, or approximately $470 to $7,100. You’ll find it online Wednesday.

Check out more images of the collection below.