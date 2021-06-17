Quantcast
RR One

Nordstrom’s Exclusive Fear of God Essentials Collection Covers All of Your Athleisure Needs

The capsule offers everything you'll need from shorts to polos in two exclusive colorways.

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release Nordstrom

Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo is a masterful collaborator, having partnered with everyone from Zegna to New Balance. And this week, he deepened his ties with the high-end American retailer Nordstrom.

On Thursday, the department store launched an exclusive new offering of Fear of God’s Essentials collection, Lorenzo’s take on indispensable wardrobe building blocks. Available at select locations across the US and Canada, the capsule includes a range of knit pull-over sweatshirts, French terrycloth sweatpants, short-sleeve t-shirts, long-sleeve polos, volley shorts and lightweight coach jackets. Each item is available at Nordstrom in exclusive cement and stone colorways, and their prices range from $40 to $125.

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

A gray knit pullover hoodie from the exclusive drop.  Nordstrom

This capsule is a follow-up to Nordstrom’s recent Concept 013: Fear of God collection, which highlighted the brand’s wide berth and offered exclusive editions of everything from streetwear to tailoring. It was the first time that elements from all of Fear of God’s various extensions were available at a single retail location.

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

The french terry sweatpants in stone.  Nordstrom

At the time, Lorenzo said that working with the retailer made sense, given what both of these American brands have in common.

“Being a service-first brand, it feels natural to partner with Nordstrom, our intentions are aligned in that we both strive to provide the best exploration, solutions and products for our customers at every stage of their lives,” he said in a statement.

You can head into over 40 of the retailer’s locations nationwide to pick up items from the exclusive Essentials launch right now, or simply order a few styles on Nordstrom.com. If you’d like to see the widest range of Lorenzo’s wares possible, the Concept 013 pop-up shop is installed at Nordstrom locations in Vancouver, British Columbia; Costa Mesa, California; New York City; Dallas, Texas and Seattle, Washington.

Check out more images of the exclusive releases below.

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

Nordstrom

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

Nordstrom

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

Nordstrom

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

Nordstrom

Essentials Exclusive Nordstrom Release

Nordstrom

