The North Face Teams Up With Comme des Garçons for a Line of Stylish Outerwear for Explorers

The North Face and Comme des Garçons are at it again.

The American outerwear specialist and the trendy Japanese label have once again joined forces to create a new collection of apparel and accessories. Releasing August 22, the line includes fresh takes on North Face classics, like the Nuptse vest, the Denali fleece jacket, and the Hydrenaline jacket and pant set, as well as tees, sweatshirts, caps, and bags. Comme’s logo-driven CDG brand gives the items instant street cred, too.

Designed to be both stylish and comfortable, the hardwearing range is geared toward exploration and is an ode to the freedom found in the great outdoors. This notion is not-so-subtly expressed in two slogans that are emblazoned on various pieces: “Wear Your Freedom” runs across the backside of the Hydrenaline jacket, while “My Energy Comes From Freedom” appears front and center on the Denali fleece jacket.

A jacket and hoodie from the drop. Courtesy of Dover Street Market

The North Face and CDG logos are also displayed side by side in a vertical direction on each item. Save for the lettering, the designs are minimalist and monochromatic with simple silhouettes and few hues. As a result, the black-and-white pieces are versatile and can be easily paired or layered.

The Hydrenaline jacket and a printed cap. Courtesy of Dover Street Market

The duo first teamed up in 2020 to introduce new styles to Comme’s Play line. They released a basic hoodie, t-shirt, and dress shirt as part of the collaboration, with each piece showcasing a heart motif under the North Face logo. The pair released additional garments for the “Play Together” collection a year later. Clearly, they make a good team.

Prices for the North Face x CDG by Comme des Garçon collection will range from $60 to $400, according to Hypebeast. You’ll be able to shop the styles online via CDG and the North Face by joining its free XPLR membership program. The line will also be available at select boutiques, Dover Street Market, and a pop-up at Galeries Lafayette Paris.