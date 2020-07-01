Paul Stuart Is Setting Up a New Permanent Shop in the Hamptons

New Yorkers’ annual summer migration from the city to the Hamptons has taken on a new dynamic this year. Due to Covid-19, the exodus came sooner and more starkly than in seasons past, as those lucky enough to have second homes escaped the city and hunkered down to ride out the pandemic. Now that several months have passed, some of the perks of urban life are beginning to be sorely missed. But fret not, Hamptonites—one New York City classic is coming to you. Paul Stuart is headed out East with a new Southampton shop, opening today.

For over 80 years, the brand’s Madison Avenue flagship has been an emporium for all manner of classic menswear. It has outfitted the likes of Cary Grant and Michael Bloomberg, as well as the fictional titans of industry on Succession. From polos to brogues to made-to-measure tuxes, Paul Stuart is a one-stop-shop for a man’s (and, since the 1970s, woman’s) every wardrobe need. The breadth of its offerings makes it a particularly welcome addition to the Hamptons retail scene.

As Paulette Garafalo, Paul Stuart’s CEO, told WWD, the idea for a Hamptons outpost was sparked by current events. “When we were able to do curbside pickup [at our flagship], we started calling our customers,” she told the trade. But almost every customer the staff reached out to explained that they had left the city for their country home and had no plans to return before Labor Day. If customers couldn’t come to them, the brand would go to its customers.

As if it were fated, things quickly fell into place. A fortuitous vacancy on Main Street in Southampton provided a perfect location and, within two weeks, the lease was signed and they began moving in. Everything was so well-aligned that what was originally planned as a seasonal pop-up will now be a permanent, full-service store. The 1,900 square-foot space will house a diverse array of the brand’s wares, from linen sport shirts to cashmere cricket sweaters and seersucker suits. Naturally, there will be a selection of pieces geared toward life out East: swimming trunks, Panama hats, espadrilles and more.

In addition to the lineup of men’s and women’s clothing, shoes and accessories, the shop will also offer Paul Stuart’s made-to-measure tailoring—a particular rarity among beach boutiques. Even more, the Southampton store will count the first outpost of the brand’s recently-launched CustomLab concept. The service employs the latest technologies along with traditionally luxe materials to provide customized, made-to-measure clothing—from suits to ties to jeans—delivered in four weeks at enviable prices (shirts from $195, jackets from $695). In these uncertain times, knowing that you can have a top-notch pair of trousers cut expressly for you and delivered with ample time before your Labor Day bash is both a comfort and a real luxury.