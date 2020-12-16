Italian Skincare Wunderkind Pietro Simone Now Offers Services in NYC

Pietro Simone is known for his scientific approach to skincare and facials, eschewing classic pampering techniques for a truly results-oriented approach. It’s this down-to-business sensibility that has made his services popular not just with women, but men, too.

“Men love my facials because they love the massage!” Simone tells Robb Report. “Working from the inside of the fascia, my treatments target the lymphatic system, which works their muscles and releases tension from their faces.” His unique methodology combines signature dry facial massage techniques and ancient practices like Gua Sha with the latest technology, including micro-needling and Endosphères Therapy. After opening a successful clinic in London, he’s crossed the pond and brought his sought-after treatments to a dedicated suite in The Parlor NYC.

What really distinguishes Simone’s facials is his dry facial massage. It is a technique that goes beyond the surface to really work the facial muscles. Administered without oils or masks, it can be a bit intense. But, just as in the gym, no pain, no gain. Simone explains that his rigorous technique allows him to “engage all of the muscles and work the connective tissues in the face,” which generally don’t get much of a workout. The results are immediately visible—the jawline appears tighter and the rest of the face looks more sculpted.

Simone uses his own line of products during the facials, which features a proprietary complex. It took Simone years to develop this anti-aging blend of active ingredients, all sourced in Italy, that protect against the stressors of modern life. The formulations are non-greasy, absorb quickly and have a neutral fragrance with hints of almond and grape seed oil that isn’t overpowering. Simone tailors each facial to the client’s individual needs,and offers a range of high-tech add-ons, including a cryofacial and micro-needling. His most decadent treatment is the Aurum Radiance Infusion, which is available exclusively at The Parlor. It includes his signature facial massage and adds a two-step 24K gold activation peel and a 24k gold-leaf massage to increase collagen production and brighten the complexion.

The Parlor isn’t so much a spa as it is a one-stop-shop for body betterment. The services range from injectables and cosmetic dentistry to acupuncture and nutritional coaching to hairstyling and massage, administered by accomplished practitioners in each sector. Some clients treat the Parlor as a supercharged spa day, seeing experts in multiple disciplines in one afternoon without having to run around the city. Think of it as the ultimate tune-up.

The Aurum Radiance Infusion is priced at $600 and can be booked at The Parlor NYC.