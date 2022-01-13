Prada Teamed Up With Adidas on New Collection of Recycled Clothing—and It’s Available Now

Last week, Prada and Adidas announced the latest chapter in their highly coveted collaboration, which, for the first time, ups the ante with ready-to-wear in addition to the sneakers and bags that previously made a splash. The luxe takes on sportswear staples feature the Italian brand’s eco-friendly Re-Nylon, making good on a sustainability promise it made when the fabric launched in 2019.

It’s hard to think of Prada without considering the brand’s long, storied connection to nylon. When Miuccia Prada began working for her family’s leather goods business in 1978, she came up with the heretical idea of nylon not as an industrial fabric or cheap after-thought, but as a material for the modern age. The Prada backpack became an icon of ‘90s minimalism and put the brand back on the fashion map.

Since then, Mrs. Prada has made the material a signature, utilizing it in everything from parkas to bucket hats imbued with the brand’s breed of techy chic. But as the 21st century’s emphasis on sustainable fashion has gathered steam, the world’s appreciation for non-biodegradable spun plastics like nylon has waned. In recent years, it has become clear that Prada’s most iconic fabric was due for a reinvention.

Enter: Re-Nylon, which is created from recycled ocean plastics and textile fiber waste. First launched in 2019 with the promise that by the end of 2021 it would replace Prada’s entire production of conventional nylon, the company claims Re-Nylon can be purified and recycled indefinitely. This new Adidas collection bookends one chapter and heralds the start of another.

The footwear gives Adidas’ Originals Forum the Prada touch, with the addition of removable Prada mini-pouch attachments featuring the house’s signature enamel metal triangle logo—a style introduced in the fall-winter 2021 collection by Miuccia and Raf Simons. The high- and low-top variations are finished with Adidas’ classic three stripes, but rendered in buttery Prada leather.

The clothing sees quintessential Adidas tracksuit separates sleekly tailored with subtle Prada twists: the track pants’ side stripes run along the inseam, a typical coach’s jacket is extended to a knee-length coat. Accessories include a sporty riff on Prada’s best-selling bucket hat and backpack as well as duffle, tote and belt bags. The entire range is crafted from Re-Nylon and, true to Prada’s minimalist DNA, available in either black or white.

A timely mashup of high and low, luxury and sportswear, the new drip—which drops on January 13 at Prada boutiques and Prada and Adidas’s websites—is sure to be snapped up by Prada lovers, Adidas stans and sneaker collectors alike.