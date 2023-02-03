Prada Replaces Gucci as the World’s Hottest Fashion Brand in New Rankings

If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get yourself some Prada.

The Italian brand came out on top of the Lyst Index’s ranking of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. It moved up from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year, and unseated Gucci as the reigning brand.

From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37 percent. That was in addition to a number of big changes for the company: In Q4, Prada launched its first fine jewelry collection, made of recycled gold; named the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio the face of its Linea Rossa FW22 (particularly drawing in her Gen Z fans); and appointed Andrea Guerra the new Prada Group CEO.

Although Prada beat out Gucci, the latter brand only dropped to No. 2 on the Lyst Index’s ranking. A more impressive move came from the No. 3 Moncler, which was all the way down in the 17th spot the previous quarter. During the winter months, the outerwear company saw a 76 percent increase in searches, catapulting it to its highest ranking since the fourth quarter of 2020. Rounding out the top five brands were Miu Miu, Prada’s little sister, and Valentino.

Other companies that saw impressive—and sometimes unfortunate—movement in Q4 2022 were Bottega Veneta, Loewe, Balenciaga and Ugg. Bottega Veneta moved up to No. 6 from No. 11, boosted by its new lifetime guarantee service and pre-Spring 2023 collection. Loewe jumped to No. 7 from No. 14, thanks in part to an SS23 pre-collection starring Chloë Sevigny and Luca Guadagnino. And Ugg appeared on the list for the first time ever, at No. 17.

Seeing a downward trajectory, Balenciaga dropped all the way to No. 11 from No. 4 just a few months ago. Notably, the Paris-based brand had a rocky quarter, severing its ties with Kanye West and facing allegations of child exploitation in a recent campaign.

That’s a lot of jockeying around to occur in the last quarter of 2022. Now we’ve entered a completely new year, and Prada will certainly be trying to hold on to its “hottest brand” crown.

Check out the full list of the hottest brands in Q4 2022 below.