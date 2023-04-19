Prada Keeps Its Title as the World’s Hottest Brand, According to a New Ranking

Miuccia Prada must be feeling pretty good: Her Prada and Miu Miu brands are the two hottest companies in the world right now.

That’s according to the Lyst Index’s quarterly ranking of the biggest companies in the fashion space, as reported by Hypebeast on Wednesday. Prada kept its standing as the crème de la crème from the last quarter of 2022, while Miu Miu moved up to its highest-ever ranking since the list began.

Rounding out the top five are Moncler (in the same place as last year), Valentino (up one spot), and Loewe (up two spots). Versace, which landed in eighth place, saw one of the largest leaps from the previous quarter, moving up a whole five spaces. That’s thanks in part to the brand’s FW23 runway show, which happened in L.A. right before the Oscars. All of the celebs in attendance boosted Versace searches a whopping 44 percent, and the event was viewed 39.8 million times on TikTok.

Elsewhere, a couple of brands fared a bit more poorly. Gucci cracked the top 10, coming in at ninth, but that’s seven spots below where it sat last quarter. And Balenciaga, still dealing with the fallout from its ad controversy and relationship with Kanye West, also dropped seven places, landing in 18th.

Still, this quarter saw two companies make their debut on the Lyst Index’s ranking: Both Kim Kardashian’s Skims (No. 17) and JW Anderson (No. 20) are first-timers. With the latter, Jonathan Anderson becomes just the third creative director to lead two of the hottest brands in the same quarter (he also heads up Loewe). The only other designers to have done so are Miuccia Prada and the late Virgil Abloh.

The Lyst Index also ranks the hottest individual products in the world, and this quarter solidified that people are very much into the high/low mix. The top item was Uniqlo’s $20 shoulder bag, while right behind that were Rick Owens’s $625 Kriester sunglasses. In terms of brands to watch, the ranking highlighted Ann Demeulemeester, Magda Butrym, and Khaite.

Maybe one day those will be the Pradas and Miu Mius of the world.