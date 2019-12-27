You’ll Have Exactly One Day to Snag One Of Prada’s Next Limited-Edition Printed Shirts

If there’s one brand in fashion that’s expert at keeping us on our toes, it’s Prada. From its groundbreaking collections made in collaboration with artists, filmmakers and architects to its genius way of marketing those collections, the Milanese label feels perpetually one step ahead of everyone else. Sure to add to its competitive edge is its new Time Capsule project which will soon release a new design––available for a mere 24 hours.

Initiated only last month, the Time Capsule project’s latest drop is set for January 2nd and consists of one of the brand’s camp shirts. And, like every drop associated with the initiative, it will be available for exactly one day in a limited run of only 50 pieces.

Prada is known for its prints and those that adorn its iconic printed camp shirts are highly coveted as they usually designate a specific season, era or motif obsession of Miuccia Prada’s. Made from cotton poplin, the easy style in this particular case is covered in an original drawing that somehow manages to seamlessly converge both a beach scene and mountainscape. Silhouetted figures in the foreground carry colorful surfboards while skiers race down the icy slopes far in the distance. The combination is the kind of head-scratching work that helped Prada earned a reputation for making clothes that are cerebral, yet vibrant enough to remain lighthearted. You can choose to think long and hard about its cultural commentary or you can throw it on because it goes with your pants. Up to you.

The capsule collection regularly draws from the house’s extensive archives and every design it conjures up bears a label designed by Rem Koolhaas and a serial number.

Prada is already busy preparing for February’s release, which will only be available to European customers (sorry!). Don’t despair though. The company has announced a dedicated section that will be available globally to correspond with the website’s relaunch throughout the coming year.